Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $509,499.46 and $97,966.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00169265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002087 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00624001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

