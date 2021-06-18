Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 54,332 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,332 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $71,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $130.22. 22,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

