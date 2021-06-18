Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $20.94. 56,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,885 shares of company stock worth $2,460,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $13,098,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.