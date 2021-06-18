Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.12. 19,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

