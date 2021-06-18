ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 144,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

