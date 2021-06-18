Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRBR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,575. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

