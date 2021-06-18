Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 142,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

