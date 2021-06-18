ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 1,802 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $332.88. 315,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

