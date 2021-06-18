Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $230,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,028. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04.

