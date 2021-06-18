Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock traded up $20.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,469.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,193.65. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $830.50 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

