LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.

LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,941. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

