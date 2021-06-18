Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.