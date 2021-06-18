A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

