Bank of Montreal Can Buys 42,386 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $109,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

