Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,147 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

