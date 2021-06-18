Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $64.79 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $64,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $240.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.56. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $241.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

