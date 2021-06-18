Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,131 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.29% of Elanco Animal Health worth $40,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

