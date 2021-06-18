Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report sales of $134.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $127.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $901.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $944.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 3,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $995.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

