Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $92.50

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,077. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.