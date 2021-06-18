Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

