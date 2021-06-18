Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 257 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $13,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 62,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,893.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.