Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 906 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $13,276.62.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.40. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

