Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys Shares of 1,311 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 310,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 234,700 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

