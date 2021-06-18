The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 76.4% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.