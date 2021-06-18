Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $56.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.39% of Tilray worth $56,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

