Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

LIN stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.00. 10,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,106. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $204.02 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

