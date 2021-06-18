PolkaDomain Reaches Market Capitalization of $642,877.78 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $642,877.78 and approximately $87,964.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00057363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00181116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.25 or 1.00416797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00847857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,684 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

