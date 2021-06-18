Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $167,172.22 and $29,377.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

