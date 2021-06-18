eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,144 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

