Korea Investment CORP Sells 105,206 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,858,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,206 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $71,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

