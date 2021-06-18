ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

