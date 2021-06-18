839 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $613.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.11 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

