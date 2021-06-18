Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $498.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.14 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.