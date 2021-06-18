Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

APPS traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.04. 35,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

