Short Interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Grows By 30.3%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 2,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

