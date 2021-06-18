MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. 21,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. MoSys has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.