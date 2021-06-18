Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 3.4%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

