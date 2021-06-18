MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 2,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 855,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,274,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,974,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

