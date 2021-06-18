Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 207.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.69. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $213.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

