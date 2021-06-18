Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.83. 4,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

