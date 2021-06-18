Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 57,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock worth $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.