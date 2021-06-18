Comparing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $179.21 million 3.66 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.30 -$1.97 billion $1.39 46.86

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advantage Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cimarex Energy 0 11 11 0 2.50

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $4.66, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $71.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -7.34% 0.38% 0.25% Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19%

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

