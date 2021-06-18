Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,640. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

