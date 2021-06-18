Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,945 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.62 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

