Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.