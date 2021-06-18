Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after acquiring an additional 85,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.05. The company had a trading volume of 181,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $221.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.