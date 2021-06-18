Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

