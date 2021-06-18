Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 310.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 486.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,314 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 919,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after purchasing an additional 112,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of -392.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

