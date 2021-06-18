TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Critical Review

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical 3 6 5 0 2.14

Westlake Chemical has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54% Westlake Chemical 5.39% 6.90% 3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 2.02 $4.39 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $7.50 billion 1.59 $330.00 million $2.29 40.58

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and molding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, films for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

