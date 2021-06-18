Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,898. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.34. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,128 shares of company stock worth $53,283,808. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

